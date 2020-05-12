New week of performers giving live concerts from home announced

More stars will perform live solo concerts from their houses next week.

Having kicked off at the end of March and having raised thousands for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

Appearing next week will be:

Wednesday 20 May:

6:30pm Miracle Chance (Be More Chill)

Thursday 21 May:

4:30pm Katie Rowley Jones (Original Nessarose in Wicked London, Original Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act)

6:30pm Dave Willetts (Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera)

Friday 22nd May

6:30pm Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Original West End cast of Six)