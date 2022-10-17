Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch and Martha Plimpton to star in As You Like It in the West End

Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch and Martha Plimpton will star in a new staging of Shakespeare's As You Like It at @sohoplace in the West End.

The new production of the much-loved comedy will be directed by former Donmar Warehouse artistic director Josie Rourke, with the show running from Tuesday 6 December 2022 for a limited season until Saturday 28 January 2023.

Harvey (Small Island) will play Rosalind with Strictly Come Dancing winner Ayling-Ellis making her West End debut as Celia. Enoch (Red) will play Orlando with Plimpton (Sweat) as Jaques.

Rourke said today: ""Nica has built a beautiful and vibrant new theatre for London and I'm proud to be part of her opening session. When I saw the new auditorium, saying "yes" to directing on that wonderful stage was one of the quickest answers I've ever given. I remember well from opening the new Bush Theatre the peculiar struggles and challenges of opening the doors on a new theatre and I'm honoured to be part of this important endeavour.

"As things feel tough, Nica has doubled down on theatre's future in the capital and I want to support her and her team's courage by creating a joyful and celebratory show for one of theatre's most and intimate, welcoming new homes, @sohoplace."

The show has design by Rob Jones with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and music by Michael Bruce.

Tickets are on general sale from tomorrow.