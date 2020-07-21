Layton Williams, Sophie Evans, Shan Ako and John Owen-Jones to appear in drive-in musical concerts

More West End stars will be performing concerts at a London drive-in venue.

John Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Shan Ako (Les Misérables) Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, RENT), Sophie Evans (Wicked, BBC's Over The Rainbow) and Oliver Savile (Wicked) will be taking to the drive-in stage this summer to perform special concerts in front of live audiences.

Owen Jones will be appearing on 8 August with Evans and Saville, while Williams and Ako will be performing on 29 August. Further names for September shows are to be revealed.

Performers will be live on stage and then beamed up onto large screens in front of assembled vehicles, with sound played through car FM radios. There will also be a designated space next to each vehicle for audiences to relax and enjoy the open air throughout the concert.

To adhere to social distancing rules, tickets will be scanned through windows, all purchases of food and drink will be contactless and delivered directly to cars.

The drive-in will take place at The Drive In, Troubadour Meridian Water, Harbet Road, London, N18 3QQ.