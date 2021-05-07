Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans release music video for "The Rainbow's End"

Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans have released the first music video from their upcoming album Chasing Rainbows, Finding Judy.

Celebrating the pair's time on Over the Rainbow a decade ago, the album is being released on 2 July with the first track unveiled this week.

Samuels said: "It was very tough to choose what to record as there are so many incredible Judy songs, but we wanted to include songs that we performed on Over the Rainbow and also songs that we hope people will know and love."

Evans added: "This is the biggest project we have done together since Over the Rainbow. We have sang at concerts together but never anything this big!"

The pair will be performing songs from the album live at Crazy Coqs, London on 27 July at 9pm, with tickets for live attendance and streaming available. The album has been produced by Grammy-nominated producer James McMillan, and is released by new label Alpha Music and Records, part of Alpha Solutions.

Watch the video for "The Rainbows End" here: