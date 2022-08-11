Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Tamsin Carroll and Felix Scott to join 2:22 in the West End

New casting for Danny Robins' WhatsOnStage Award-winning 2:22 A Ghost Story has been revealed.

The current cast will end on 4 September, with the new cast set for 6 September to 8 January at the Criterion Theatre. Laura Whitmore (making her West End debut), Matt Willis, Tamsin Carroll and Felix Scott.

Matthew Dunster's production of the spooky thriller features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Whitmore said: "I'm so excited to be making my West End debut playing Jenny in the next production of 2:22. Theatre has always been my first love and I can't wait to get back on stage. I am a huge fan of the previous productions and delighted to be getting stuck in with rehearsals and working alongside such a hugely talented cast and team."

Tickets are on sale below.