LAMDA to move to digital teaching and postpone exams following new coronavirus developments

Full-time courses at LAMDA will be taught digitally, the academy has announced.

In a statement released this evening, the organisation has said it will "deliver teaching programmes digitally for the foreseeable future" and that all public performances at LAMDA are also cancelled.

Director Sarah Frankcom said: "Ensemble is at the heart of everything we do at LAMDA and never has this concept been more important than it is now. While I know that many will be disappointed to see public shows cancelled, this decision has been taken in the interest of the health and wellbeing of the entire LAMDA community.

"It's important to emphasise that LAMDA remains open and we will take this opportunity to explore new ways of learning and creating work using the digital technology available to us today. Our students will be able to come together virtually to create new digital based work, engaging with teaching staff through online tutoring and continuing to participate in masterclasses with creative professionals.

"Despite these unique and challenging circumstances, I know that we will be able to continue to deliver the high quality learning our students deserve and the wider industry has come to expect from LAMDA."

The venue hopes to recommence face-to-face learning from mid-June.

It comes as West End shows were shut down today with just over an hour's notice following a press statement by the Prime Minister in which he dissuaded mass gatherings and non-essential travel.