La La Land to be adapted into a stage musical, directed by Bartlett Sher

La La Land is set for the stage!

The winner of six Academy Awards including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, the much-loved film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and an actress struggling to make ends meet in Hollywood.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film has a score by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by Dear Evan Hansen writing duo Pasek and Paul.

The stage production has its eyes set on Broadway, with Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, The King and I) on directing duties. The book comes courtesy of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

Marc Platt (Wicked) will produce the show, and said today: "I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution...We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

Further plans, casting and more are to be revealed.