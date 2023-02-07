La La Land to be adapted into a stage musical, directed by Bartlett Sher
The award-winning movie is making its way to the stage
La La Land is set for the stage!
The winner of six Academy Awards including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, the much-loved film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a jazz musician and an actress struggling to make ends meet in Hollywood.
Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film has a score by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by Dear Evan Hansen writing duo Pasek and Paul.
The stage production has its eyes set on Broadway, with Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, The King and I) on directing duties. The book comes courtesy of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.
Marc Platt (Wicked) will produce the show, and said today: "I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution...We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."
Further plans, casting and more are to be revealed.