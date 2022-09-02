Kinky Boots revival – first look photos

Production images have been released for the new revival of Kinky Boots.

The show tells the tale of Charlie Price, who inherits his father's shoemaking factory and decides to about-turn, put his best foot forwards and take it in a new direction.

It has a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. Numbers in the show include "The History of the Wrong Guys", "Sex Is In the Heel", "Land of Lola" and "The Soul of a Man", while the piece was first seen a decade ago at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre in 2012.

The production will open at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 to 24 September and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September to 22 October.

Set to play Price is Matt Corner (he/him, The Last Ship), alongside Keanu Adolphus Johnson (he/him, Never Lost At Home) as Lola and Aruhan Galieva (she/her, Doctor Who) as Lauren.

The company will also include Jay Anderson (he/him) as Angel, Will Arundell (he/him, Queen of the Mist) as Harry/Bailey/onstage musical director, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome (she/her, Goldie's Oldies) as Georgie, George Lynham (he/she/they) as Angel, Roddy Lynch (he/him) as Don, Cavan Malone (they/them) as Angel, Tim Parker (he/him, Once) as Mr Price, Anna Soden (she/her, Five Children And It) as Nicola, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (she/her) as Pat and Hiromi Toyooka (she/her) as Angel. Casting for Young Lola and Young Charlie will be announced at a later date.

Anna Soden (Nicola) and Matt Corner (Charlie Price)

Tim Jackson (he/him, The Season) directs, with the creative team completed by Daniel Denton (he/him, Misty) as video designer, Tony Gayle (he/him, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as sound designer, Crystal Hantig (she/her) as choreographer, Charlie Ingles (he/him, Anyone Can Whistle) as musical supervisor and arranger, Jamie Platt (he/him, The Last Five Years) as lighting designer, Amanda Stoodley (she/her, Bloody Elle) as set and costume designer and Molly Wilsher (she/her) as assistant director.

Aruhan Galieva (Lauren)

Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola)

Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (Pat) and Matt Corner (Charlie Price)

Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola)

The cast

The Angels

Tim Parker (Mr Price) and Matt Corner (Charlie Price)

Will Arundell (Harry Bailey/MD) and Cast

