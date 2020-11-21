Kiln Theatre launches fundraising appeal for community work

The Kiln Theatre in Kilburn has launched a fundraising appeal to raise £70,000 to support the venue's community projects.

Donations will go towards initiatives ranging from the Kiln's new writing programme for local young people, to a collaboration with the charity Food For All to provide free hot meals once a week.

The venue is also running a project to support young people newly arrived in the UK to develop their language skills, and is subsidising tickets for a season of socially distanced theatre from March 2021.

Announcing the appeal, artistic director Indhu Rubasingham said: "Since our theatre closed to the public in March, we know, more than ever, how vital our communities are, and simply how much we miss them.

"Through these past months, we've looked for every possible way to make a difference to our communities, and this fund will help us to continue to support them whenever and however we can."

