Kiln Theatre announces cast of Black Love musical

Kiln Theatre has revealed complete casting for its upcoming production of Black Love, kicking off the venue's 2022 season.

Nathan Queeley-Dennis (A Taste of Honey) reprises the role of Orion from last year's tour, as part of Paines Plough's Roundabout season. He will be joined on stage by Nicholle Cherrie (Girl from the North Country) as Roo and Beth Elliott (All the Little Lights) as Lois.

Exploring the Black experience through "music, real-life stories and imagined worlds", the piece features a book and lyrics by Chinonyerem Odimba and music by Ben and Max Ringham.

Odimba also directs the production, which features design by Richard Kent, lighting by Richard Howell, sound design by Joel Price, video design by Gillian Tan, musical direction by Candida Caldicot (with Abdul Shyllon serving as associate musical director), costume supervision by Nathasha Ward and casting by Jacob Sparrow. Assistant director is Kaleya Bax.

Presented in association with Paines Plough and tiata fahodzi, the musical runs from 28 March to 23 April 2022.



