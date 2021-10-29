WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Kerry Ellis to release autobiography next month

The Wicked star has penned a book

Kerry Ellis

Kerry Ellis will release her autobiography next month.

Titled Bumpkin to Broadway, the book will be released in hardback on 12 November 2021. It charts Ellis' career as a West End and Broadway star: from her time in Wicked to touring across the world.

The book will also feature a foreword by Queen's Brian May – who Ellis has frequently collaborated with during her career. The 252-page autobiography will also feature top tips for budding performers, as well as anecdotes regarding leading industry figures.

The book is published by Playdead Press and distributed by Gazelle Books: it will be available both online and in bookshops.

Kerry Ellis
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...