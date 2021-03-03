Kerry Ellis sings new version of Cats' Memory for charity

A new version of "Memory" from Cats has been recorded by Kerry Ellis for charity.

With new lyrics to reflect the times created by Jon Monie, was released yesterday and features a montage of empty theatres captured by photographer and performer Bill Ward as part of his Theatres in Danger project – you can find out more at www.billwardphotography.co.uk/theatresindanger.

The number features new, theatre-related lyrics referencing pantomime and Shakespeare, Dear Evan Hansen and Singin' in the Rain. Monie said today: "Whilst the government's recent announcements regarding the proposed return of live indoor performances are hugely welcome, fully reopened venues remain several months away at best. The theatre industry will be one of the very last to return to normal and people in all areas of the business are really struggling. But we are still here, waiting in the wings."

The backing track is arranged by Ross O'Connor with the piece based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's music. You can watch below. The song is being released to raise awareness of the current crisis facing the theatre industry and to support the charity Acting for Others.