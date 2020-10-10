Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman to star in new online theatre sitcom

Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman will join the cast of a new theatre sitcom shot while venues remain closed.

The pair of Wicked stars will appear alongside Philip Joel (Closer to Heaven), Amy Bailey (The Producers), Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard), Nuwan Hugh-Perera (Side Show), David Muscat (Billy Elliot), Oliver Savile (Wicked), and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls).

Entitled the Forest Fosse Ballet, the piece is directed by Racky Plews (American Idiot), filmed on location at Upstairs At The Gatehouse by Graded Films, with music by Adam Langston (Cats, Les Misérables), animation by Bruno Collins (Treasure Island) and assistant direction by Blair Anderson (Mary Poppins).

The 40-minute episode costs £3.49, with all profits set to go to The Theatres Trust and Acting for Others.