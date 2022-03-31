Kerry Ellis, Carly Mercedes Dyer and Bonnie Langford launch Anything Goes

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Anything Goes celebrated its return in style last night with a special series of performances!

Appearing in the upcoming tour will be Denis Lawson, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Carly Mercedes Dyer, alongside Carl Au as Luke, Trev Neo as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Cornelius Clarke as Ship's Purser.

The ensemble will include Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright and swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

The show has added a number of weeks to its London run and will now commence performances from Saturday 25 June rather than Friday 15 July. It opens on tour at Bristol Hippodrome on 11 April before visiting Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, musical supervisor is Stephen Ridley, set designer is Derek McLane, costume designer is Jon Morrell, lighting designer is Hugh Vanstone, sound designer is Jonathan Deans and casting is by Serena Hill, with hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

The company making an appearance

Bonnie Landford and Simon Callow

Carly Mercedes Dyer

Kerry Ellis and sailors

Kerry Ellis and sailors

Kerry Ellis

Bonnie Langford and Simon Callow

Kerry Ellis and Sailors

Dan McLaughlin and Carly Mercedes Dyer

Kerry Ellis and Samuel Edwards

Kerry Ellis and Samuel Edwards

