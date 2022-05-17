Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Kay Mellor, creator of Fat Friends and Band of Gold, has died aged 71.

Both of the beloved series were adapted into stage shows, with Fat Friends touring the UK before the pandemic, with a cast including Freddie Flintoff.

Band of Gold had its premiere in Leeds before the final legs of its tour were disrupted by the pandemic. A more recent tour of Fat Friends recently had its run pulled.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022.

"We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time."