Katherine Jenkins to perform free online concert this week – in an empty Royal Albert Hall

Musical star Katherine Jenkins will perform a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall – with no audience.

The event, which marks the 75th anniversary VE Day, will be streamed for free from behind closed doors on Friday 8 May. It will be half an hour long, and feature a number of Vera Lynn tunes including "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover". In a twist, "We'll Meet Again" will be presented as a virtual duet with Lynn herself.

Originally the concert (which marks Jenkins' 46th time performing at the venue) was meant to feature a full Royal Albert Hall. It will now take place with Jenkins by herself, in line with social distancing rules.

The event will raise funds to support the Royal Albert Hall's fundraising appeal and SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity's Emergency Response Fund.

