Full cast for Kander and Ebb (and Lin-Manuel Miranda) musical New York, New York announced

Full casting has been announced for the new Broadway musical New York, New York at the St James Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele in the principal company will be Clyde Alves, John Clay III, Janet Dacal, Ben Davis, Oliver Prose, Angel Sigala, and Emily Skinner.

The ensemble will include Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, and Darius Wright.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

New York, New York will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Donna Zakowska, lighting by Ken Billington, sound by Kai Harada, projections by Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair and wigs by Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis, orchestrations by Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud, and music direction by Alvin Hough Jr.

Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, New York, New York has a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph. The film's screenplay was written by Earl M Rauch.

Set in 1946, New York, New York follows a collection of artists in the Big Apple as they struggle to live out their dreams. The score will feature Kander and Ebb hits like the title song and "But the World Goes 'Round," new material by Kander, and tunes by Kander and Miranda including "Cheering For Me Now," originally written in 2018 as part of the Hamildrops music series.

It opens in previews on 24 March 2023.