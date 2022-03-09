K-pop musical Icon announces plans for West End run

A new musical titled Icon, based on the fictional story of a K-pop group, has set its sights on a West End run in the not-too-distant future.

From the West End producers of Wonderville and Death Drop, the concert-style show has tunes penned by K-pop team THE HUB, led by Brian You and platinum-selling songwriter Charlotte Wilson.

The show is set to feature an English-language book by Kyo Choi, with song lyrics in English while using Korean elements (including in a variety of track choruses).

Icon follows a five-piece band who prepare to say farewell to their lead man who is called up for military service. It is being developed in South Korea and the UK, with workshops in March and June of this year. Future plans are to be revealed, with the production aiming for the West End.

The show has musical direction by Chris Poon, dramaturgy and additional lyrics by Darren Clark, orchestrations by Joe and Nikki Davison and casting from Pearson Casting.