Juliet Stevenson, Lydia West, Paterson Joseph and more to star in new digital site-specific show

Poltergeist Theatre (Art Heist) and the New Diorama Theatre are coming together to concoct a spooky site-specific audio experience.

Titled Ghost Walk and running as a three-day live event before being available to download for free into spring 2022, the piece sees audiences use their smartphones as ghost detectors. It plays in Finsbury Square near NDT Broadgate.

Directed by Jack Bradfield (who is also lead writer), appearing in the show are Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast), Lydia West (It's a Sin), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Nina Wadia (The Outlaws), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show), David Mumeni (Dead Pixels), and introducing Ivo and Zac Stimpson. The cast is rounded off by Poltergeist company members Rosa Garland and Will Spence (also co-writers), while composition and sound design are by Alice Boyd.

The piece has visual design by Shankho Chaudhuri, and produced by Emily Davis.

Stevenson said: "I have so loved my involvement with this unique project, and with Jack and all those who have collaborated on it. So exciting to be part of a team who are creating a new form, and to feel the originality of it. It's going to be such an immersive, fun, and fascinating experience for those who participate. Using the state-of-the-art technology of Now to explore and reveal the fascinating history of London's Then. Can't wait to be a punter myself and take the walk with the garrulous ghouls and ghosties in the City."