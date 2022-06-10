WhatsOnStage Logo
Julie Andrews surprised by Sound of Music movie Von Trapp children singing "Do-Re-Mi"

A special moment for Julie Andrews

The von Trapps with Julie Andrews

Last night was Julie Andrews' AFI Life Achievement Award presentation – and a group of actors were not going to let the moment pass without something special.

The five remaining performers who portrayed the Von Trapp children in the much-loved Sound of Music came out into the auditorium to perform "Do-Re-Mi". You can watch the performance below:

Andrews also sings along in the adorable video.

