Julie Andrews surprised by Sound of Music movie Von Trapp children singing "Do-Re-Mi"

Last night was Julie Andrews' AFI Life Achievement Award presentation – and a group of actors were not going to let the moment pass without something special.

The five remaining performers who portrayed the Von Trapp children in the much-loved Sound of Music came out into the auditorium to perform "Do-Re-Mi". You can watch the performance below:

Julie Andrews is surprised by her kids from THE SOUND OF MUSIC and joins them in a sing-a-long of ‘Do-Re-Mi' to kick off the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation to her — what a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/TZYT7UNPhr — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2022

Andrews also sings along in the adorable video.