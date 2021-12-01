Julian Bird to step down as chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre

After 11 and a half years in the position, Julian Bird is to step down as chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre.

Bird, who has been with the organisations since 2010, said: "It had always been my intention to think about moving on around the 10th anniversary of my time in the role, which would have been in November 2020. As with so much, the pandemic intervened in that. However by May 2022 I will have been CEO for over 11 and a half years, and then feels the right time to depart.

"Before then we have much to accomplish, not least whatever the pandemic throws at our industry this winter, the completion of a comprehensive economic impact study for the theatre industry, and producing the Olivier Awards for the 11th time.

"There will be time to reflect on the past years in due course, but I would like now to express my enormous gratitude to both Boards, and the extraordinary team of staff that I have the privilege to lead."

SOLT president Eleanor Lloyd said: "On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire membership of SOLT, I would like to thank Julian Bird for an incredible tenure as our Chief Executive. He has transformed all areas of the organisation over the last 10 years and has led us with commitment, care and calm not least through what has undoubtedly been the most challenging period in the history of the theatre industry. We will miss him hugely and wish him very well for the future."