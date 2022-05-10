Julian Bird and Nica Burns launch new production company

Outgoing Society of London Theatre (SOLT) chief executive Julian Bird and theatre owner Nica Burns are launching a new production company, Green Room Ents Ltd.

According to press material, the company "will work across the entertainment spectrum including theatre, cabaret, television, radio and new media as well as consulting on a range of activities".

One of the company's first projects will be consulting for cruise line Cunard on the future strategy of their entertainment on board their fleet of ships.

Bird, who will act as executive director, said: "I am excited to join with Nica in this new venture producing new work, partnering with many exciting people and organisations around the world, and forging new creative relationships. We have exciting plans in development and I can't wait to get started."

Burns, who will chair the company, added: "I very much enjoyed working with Julian during his 12 years at the Society of London Theatre and look forward to working closely with him at Green Room Ents."



