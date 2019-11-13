Watch Judi Dench, Jessie Buckley and Kenneth Branagh in The Winter's Tale cinema screening

WhatsOnStage has a first look at new clips from The Winter's Tale, ahead of the show's cinema screening.

The production, which stars Branagh, Judi Dench, Miranda Raison, Jessie Buckley, Jaygann Ayeh, Tom Bateman and Hadley Fraser, will be screened for one night only in venues up and down the country on 4 December.

Branagh's revival, co-directed by Rob Ashford, was initially broadcast in 2015, as part of the veteran theatre and film director's West End season at the Garrick Theatre. It received a full five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage, being described as "a generous, full-hearted, thoroughly enjoyable occasion."

On the night of the initial broadcast in November 2015, the film topped the UK cinema box office on night of transmission, grossing over $1.6m beating The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.





Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale returns to cinemas for one night only 4 December 2019. Find your local cinema screening