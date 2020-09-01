Josie Lawrence to star in Lars von Trier's The Boss of It All online production

Josie Lawrence (Good Omens) will star in an online version of Lars von Trier's film The Boss Of It All, being presented for five performances.

Rather than taking place in an office (as the original 2013 New Perspectives stage production did) the show has been rejigged to be presented as a series of Zoom meetings between a group of employees.

A cast, composed of Lawrence, David Alade, Ross Armstrong, Angela Bain, Jamie de Courcey, Rachel Summers, Yuriko Kotani, and Haldrup Lorenzen will be joined by a different comedian for each performance.

All tickets will be priced from eight to 15 pounds, with the show playing five times from 18 to 20 September via the Soho Theatre's website.

The piece is directed by Jack McNamara with design by Lily Arnold, digital consultancy by Tech:Squad, production by Darius Powell, tech delivery by Adam Crowther and stage management from Oran O'Neill.

McNamara said: "The Boss of it All is a comedy about dodgy leadership, work instability and the artifice of daily life. So it is little surprise that the play has gained an entirely fresh resonance in the time we find ourselves in today. Rewriting it for Zoom brought out a clear political centre that was almost unnoticeable six years ago. It's hard today not to recognise a story about finding ourselves in the hands of leaders whose conviction goes no deeper than the script they are holding."