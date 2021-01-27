Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley in Romeo and Juliet first look

A first look photo from the filmed version of Romeo and Juliet has been unveiled.

Led by Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley, the tragedy is directed by Simon Godwin and adapted for the screen by Emily Burns – with the full set being completely Covid-compliant.

The company unveiled further casting and a broadcast date as well.

The further cast includes Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

On the creative side are director of photography Tim Sidell (I Hate Suzie), with production and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, movement direction by Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, fight direction by Kate Waters and composition by Michael Bruce.

The venue utilised the stage spaces of its Lyttelton theatre to house the production of the 90-minute film over the course of a three-week shoot. The project marks the first time that an original production has been made exclusively for screen at the National.