Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to return to The London Palladium in 2020

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will return to The London Palladium in the summer of 2020, it has been confirmed.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, which first opened in July 2019 and starred newcomer Jac Yarrow in the title role alongside Sheridan Smith as The Narrator and Jason Donovan as Pharaoh, marked 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

It has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography from JoAnn M Hunter, design from Morgan Large, lighting from Ben Cracknell and sound from Gareth Owen. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

Yarrow recently won The Stage Debut Award for his West End debut in the production.

Joseph will run for a limited 10-week season at The London Palladium from July 2 to September 6 2020, with a gala night on 16 July. Casting and the full creative team for 2020 is to be announced.