Jordan Luke Gage and Lauryn Redding join Omari Douglas for The Pride in the West End

Ambassador Theatre Group has revealed complete casting for a script in hand performance of Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Gay Pride rally.

Joining Omari Douglas (Cabaret) as Oliver, will be Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde) as Philip and Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle) as Sylvia.

Completing the company are Daniel Bailey (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as The Man, Michelle Tiwo (Faces) as The Doctor and Josh-Susan Enright (And The Rest of Me Floats) as Peter.

Directed by Aran Cherkez with sound design by El Rashid, the piece alternates between 1958 and 2008, exploring the changing attitudes towards sexuality.

In addition, a creative learning audio project will be launched, collecting stories about life in the LGBTIQ community.

Creative learning producer Conor Hunt said, "Diversifying not just who occupies our theatre spaces but who sees theatre as a space for them is integral to the Creative Learning programmes at ATG, both for our audiences in the West End and across the UK. As we celebrate 50 years since the first UK Gay Pride rally, we can't wait to bring The Pride to the Fortune Theatre and put London's Queer community front and centre on one of our West End stages.''

The one-off performanced will be held on Monday 27 June.