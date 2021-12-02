John Rando joins Top Of The World, The James Cagney Musical as it prepares for London workshops

Back to the Future – the Musical director John Rando has joined Top Of The World, The James Cagney Musical, which is prepping for a series of workshops in London next week.

With sights set on the West End, the tap-heavy show stars Fred Astaire Award winner Robert Creighton in the role of Hollywood bright star James Cagney. Choreography for the show is by Joshua Bergasse (On the Town).

Seen in New York (where it has played 500 performances) and with engagements in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, the piece has music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, and a book by Peter Colley. It charts Cagney's rise from vaudeville to cinema, with a mix of original music and George M Cohan tunes.

"John Rando, our new director, has made our wonderful show even better," says producer Riki Kane Larimer. "There have been major structural changes to the book that have deepened the legendary story causing it to be more relevant and impactful to contemporary audiences. We are on Top of the World to share this workshop production with the London theatre community."