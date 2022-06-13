John Partridge and Natasha J Barnes replace Giles Terera and Danielle Steers in Witches of Eastwick

Full cast has been revealed for the concert staging of The Witches of Eastwick.

Giles Terera and Danielle Steers are no longer available for the concert, with John Partridge and Natasha J Barnes now playing Darryl Van Horne and Alexandra Spofford respectively.

Also set to appear are Claire Moore (The Girls) as Felicia Gabriel, Nathan Amzi (In the Heights) as Clyde Gabriel, Alfie Friedman (The Undeclared War ) as Michael Spofford and Chrissie Bhima (2022 Arts Ed graduate currently performing in Lift at Southwark Playhouse) as Jennifer Gabriel.

Maria Friedman, who directs the staging, said "I am absolutely thrilled that John Partridge is bringing his luminous charm, charisma and talent to the role of Darryl Van Horne and that the fantastic Natasha J Barnes joins us as Alexandra. Together with our full company, this will be a devilish treat for our audience, and I am so looking forward to making this spellbinding concert with them."

The ensemble will include Lydia Bannister, Isabel Canning, Aoife Dunn, Christopher Howell, Emma Knudsen, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Emily Ooi, Joshua Robinson, Rachel Spurrell and Rafe Watts. They will be accompanied by the Guildford School of Acting (GSA) Choir.

The show has musical staging by Chrissie Cartwright, musical direction by Isaac McCullough, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Simon Sherriff, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate direction by Jack McCann and associate musical direction by Mike Steel.

The concert takes place next Monday.