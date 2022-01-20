John Owen-Jones joins Mimma musical concert at Cadogan Hall

The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables favourite John Owen-Jones has joined the line-up for the semi-staged production of new musical Mimma, set to be presented at Cadogan Hall next month.

Owen-Jones joins a cast of David Suchet, Louise Dearman and Celinde Schoenmaker in the new piece, with the company also featuring Ashley Riches (Carmen) and Elena Xanthoudakis (Don Giovanni).

One hundred per cent of all ticket sales (estimated to be around £65,0000) will be going to the Prince's Trust, with the evening (28 February) also featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The new musical, penned by Ron Siemiginowski (composer and Producer) and Giles Watson (librettist), follows a young Italian journalist who grapples with turmoil during the Second World War.

The piece will feature musical direction and orchestration by Richard Balcome, with direction by Luke Fredericks.

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website.