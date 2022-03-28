John Owen-Jones announces solo concerts including West End show

The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables favourite John Owen-Jones will play three solo concerts later this year.

Running at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End (home to The Phantom of the Opera) along with shows in Lancashire and Leeds, the musical legend will be presenting some of his well-known favourites such as "Bring Him Home" from Les Mis, "The Music of the Night" from Phantom and "Anthem" from Chess.

Owen-Jones said today: "I am absolutely thrilled to be presenting my own shows this autumn. Not only will I get to perform in a theatre very special to me at Her Majesty's but I will also be heading to Lancashire and Leeds.

"It is always an honour to walk out on stage and perform the songs that have been so present throughout my career so I will endeavour to make sure these three shows are very special for everyone."

The concert runs at thee Lowther Pavilion on 4 September, Leeds City Varieties Hall on 11 September and in the West End on 18 September.