John Owen-Jones to perform 50th birthday show at Cadogan Hall with live-stream option

Stage star John Owen-Jones will celebrate his 50th birthday with a special concert for his 50th birthday.

Featuring a variety of Owen-Jones' favourite numbers alongside a 5-piece band, the concert is performed live at Cadogan Hall with a socially distanced audience, while also being live-streamed via Vimeo.

Owen-Jones said today, "It's been well over a year since I last performed a solo show to a live audience and I'm really excited about getting back on stage and performing at one of my favourite venues in London, the gorgeous Cadogan Hall. It's going to be a great night. What a way to celebrate the big five oh!"

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said: "John is one of the greatest performers of our time and to be able to celebrate his 50th birthday with a performance to both live and streamed audiences all around the world is such a fabulous way to mark this milestone for John."

Tickets are on sale now via the Cadogan Hall website (https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/john-owen-jones-2021), with the concert taking place on 19 June at 5pm.

Watch Owen-Jones' video announcement here: