Watch John Kani, Antony Sher and Janice Honeyman introduce Kunene and the King to the West End

WhatsOnStage sat down with the two stars of Kunene and the King, as well as director Janice Honeyman, as the show enters previews in the West End.

Written by John Kani and starring Kani alongside Antony Sher, the show follows an old actor and his carer in modern-day South Africa. It first ran in the UK at the RSC last year, and the transfer runs at the Ambassadors Theatre, where Kani last appeared in 1974 alongside Winston Ntshona in the Tony award-winning Sizwe Banzi Is Dead.

Kani said: "In 1973, Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island, which I co-wrote with Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona, transferred from the Royal Court Theatre to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End. Peter Brook brought his company from Paris to see the two plays and thus began a friendship between Peter and I that has lasted till today. Returning to the Ambassadors Theatre brings back those fond memories for me."

The production is designed by Birrie Le Roux, with lighting by Mannie Manim, composition by Neo Muyanga and sound by Jonathan Ruddick, with live music performed by Lungiswa Plaatjies. It will run from 24 January to 28 March.