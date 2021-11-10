John Dagleish to play titular role in Cratchit at the Park Theatre

Having played the role during the Old Vic's 2017 run of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne, Olivier Award-winner John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon) returns to star as Bob Cratchit, this time, however, in a retelling of Charles Dickens' tale from the lowly clerk's perspective.

Written and directed by Alexander Knott, the 90-minute piece explores what might happen if Cratchit was visited by the Ghost of Christmas yet-to-come and shown a bleak vision of the future, where the gap between rich and poor has grown beyond measure.

Joining Dagleish in the cast is Freya Sharp (The Bandaged Woman) as Martha Cratchit.

The creative team includes movement direction by Zöe Grain, set and costume design by Emil Bestow, lighting design by Chloe Kenward, sound design and composition by James Demaine and Samuel Heron, and video design by Charles Flint. In addition, Ryan Hutton and Alice Wood serve as associate director and stage manager, respectively.

Cratchit first debuted online in winter 2020 under the title December from the Old Red Lion and has since been reworked ahead of its upcoming live premiere.

Alexander Knott commented: "I could not be more excited to begin work on this festive retelling, alongside such a stellar team. Now more than ever, at the coldest time of year, it is vital to find the balance between the difficulties and hardship of winter that so many face, and the hope and promise that Christmas brings. John and Freya are superb, versatile performers and we are all looking forward to bringing this haunting, modern and ultimately uplifting winter's ghost story to Park Theatre."

The play is scheduled to run from 7 December to 8 January 2022 and is suitable for ages 11 and above.