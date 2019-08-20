Joe Sugg joins Waitress in the West End

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg will make his West End debut in Waitress in the West End, it has been confirmed.

Sugg will play Ogie in the show, which continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre where it is booking through until January 2020. He takes over from Blake Harrison in the role on 9 September, and joins a cast led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin, David Hunter and Peter Hannah.

Speaking of landing the role, Sugg said: "I got to see the show a couple of months back and it's absolutely fantastic. I'm excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud and thanks to all my supporters for making it all possible and the best year yet."

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.