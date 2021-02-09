WhatsOnStage Logo
Tributes pour in for famous theatre restaurateur Joe Allen, who has died aged 87

Joe Allen's is iconic in the West End, on Broadway and beyond

Joe Allen
© Jason Woodruff

Theatre communities on both sides of the Atlantic have paid tribute to the iconic restaurateur Joe Allen, who has died aged 87.

Owner of the bistro next to Times Square, Allen was born in Brooklyn and spent most of his life in Manhattan. He opened his famous restaurant in 1965, aiming to give Broadway folk a dedicated spot for post-show drinks and celebrations. Since then it has become a cult brand, and Allen opened a second restaurant, Orso, nearby, as well as Bar Centrale above.

There is a much-loved Joe Allen restaurant just off the Strand in London (founded in 1977, now owned by Tim Healy and Lawrence Hartley) which has had to remain closed during the pandemic.

Tributes flooded in for Allen online:

