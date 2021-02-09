Tributes pour in for famous theatre restaurateur Joe Allen, who has died aged 87

Theatre communities on both sides of the Atlantic have paid tribute to the iconic restaurateur Joe Allen, who has died aged 87.

Owner of the bistro next to Times Square, Allen was born in Brooklyn and spent most of his life in Manhattan. He opened his famous restaurant in 1965, aiming to give Broadway folk a dedicated spot for post-show drinks and celebrations. Since then it has become a cult brand, and Allen opened a second restaurant, Orso, nearby, as well as Bar Centrale above.

There is a much-loved Joe Allen restaurant just off the Strand in London (founded in 1977, now owned by Tim Healy and Lawrence Hartley) which has had to remain closed during the pandemic.

Tributes flooded in for Allen online:

There's only one #JoeAllen... Strong, Steady, Comforting and Reliable.

He certainly will be missed but we will carry him with us forever.

I know I shall. @JoeAllenNYC @JoeAllenWC2

Jason Woodruff pic.twitter.com/zh7LWJUsik — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) February 9, 2021

Thank you to Mr. Joe Allen for creating a home to the theatre community. I cannot begin to count how many special memories I've had in Joe Allen's,then Orso,then Bar Centrale, spanning over pretty much my entire life. Thank you Joe Allen, thank you for all the memories. RIP https://t.co/wPbFoG4VH3 — Samantha Mathis (@samanthamathis) February 9, 2021

Unobtrusively sitting at his spot at the end of the bar and asked to explain the success of his restaurant: "Maybe it's because I don't impose myself on my customers." - Joe Allen, RIP. #JoeAllen #restauranteurs #NYCdining pic.twitter.com/em9Cnz7HDO — E. J. Simon (@JimEJSimon) February 9, 2021

Tonight we are raising a glass to our beloved founder, Mr Joe Allen.



R.I.P. Sir



Joseph Campbell Allen 20.02.33 - 07.02.21



pic.twitter.com/uP7e8Eqpbk — Joe Allen Restaurant (@JoeAllenWC2) February 8, 2021

RIP Joe Allen. Shared a few nice lunches in the Covent Garden restaurant with some charming and talented people. It was where I was coaxed into believing that my novel The Waiting Room could be more than a short story about hubris. — Francis Cottam (@fgcottam) February 9, 2021

Visiting Joe Allen and Bar Centrale (both a block away from the Golden) during the show was the greatest gift during my first Broadway run and sipping on martinis with my cast and designers there was the marker that i wasn't dreaming. This was real. I'll miss you @JoeAllenNYC. https://t.co/JwIBdlylGn — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) February 9, 2021

Joe Allen, the NYC theater district icon whose restaurant served Broadway and cared for its performers and workers, died on Monday.



JM artists on our last NY Arts Adventure had lunch with the great Jessie Austrian at the landmark restaurant.



Our condolences to all @JoeAllenNYC. pic.twitter.com/TIpEJ0lgnT — JMArts (@JMHSArts) February 9, 2021

THANK YOU SIR! For all those very happy times. First encounter - NY in ‘70's Then you opened London! - RIP (with a piano always playing gently in the background).



Joe Allen, Theater District Restaurateur, Is Dead at 87 - The New York Times https://t.co/lot1uPCCQN — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) February 9, 2021

Brokenhearted to acknowledge the loss of Joe Allen. He gave us a home. What better thing is there to do?

Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87 https://t.co/s3CqHdJ75M — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) February 9, 2021

I had the privilege of working at Joe Allen as a bartender and a server. Being there, meeting all the people I met... I can trace so many wonderful things that happened to me in NYC back to my time at the special place created by this man. Thank you, Joe. https://t.co/NjE4E2bKeh — George Hahn (@georgehahn) February 9, 2021