Iconic West End restaurant Joe Allen to reopen next month

Iconic London eatery Joe Allen will open its doors for the first time in 18 months on 17 September, it has been revealed.

Located just off the Strand in London, the restaurant has been a West End presence for over four decades, and is a go-to location for theatre folk in need of a top-notch time surrounded by theatre history.

The now-refurbished space has advised that patrons book in advance, saying that is very much essential!

Joe Allen has a counterpart sharing its namesake in New York, which began welcoming audiences back earlier this year.