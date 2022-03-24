JJ Green's A-Typical Rainbow, exploring autism and queerness, to run at the Turbine Theatre

A world premiere play by JJ Green entitled A-Typical Rainbow is set to run at the Turbine Theatre this summer.

Green, who is autistic, has written a piece based on true events from his own perspective and that of the autistic community.

"This play was written by an autistic writer, has been read and approved by many autistic artists and marks the first time a piece of theatre has been written about us, by us, for you," he commented. "It is commonplace for stories to be told about us – without us. This play aims to change that. It feels surreal and entirely golden to see what started off as words on a page finally come to life on stage. I feel incredibly lucky, excited and proud to be bringing A-Typical Rainbow to the Turbine Theatre and can't wait to share my world with others in such a unique way, properly, for the first time with a team of creatives and cast performing, telling a story about autism through our own lens."

The play explores the experience of growing up neurodivergent and queer in early 2000s Britain.

Under the direction of Bronagh Lagan, the creative team also includes composer and sound designer Max Alexander-Taylor, who is autistic, as well as choreographer William Spencer, who is neurodivergent.

Produced by Aria Entertainment, A-Typical Rainbow is scheduled to run from 30 June to 7 August, with a relaxed performance on 20 July and a captioned performance on 28 July.



