Jitney at the Old Vic – in rehearsals
The Old Vic, Headlong and Leeds Playhouse production was first seen in Leeds
Rehearsal images have been released for Jitney ahead of its London run at the Old Vic.
Tinuke Craig's production of August Wilson's classic text plays at the central London venue from 9 June. It is set in a condemned taxi rank and follows the lives of Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers in the Pittsburgh Hill District.
Appearing in the cast are Nnabiko Ejimofor (as Shealy), Solomon Israel (as Youngblood), Dayo Koleosho (as Philmore) and Sule Rimi (as Turnbo), Geoff Aymer (as Doub), Leanne Henlon (as Rena), Wil Johnson (as Becker), Leemore Marrett Jr (as Booster) and Tony Marshall (as Fielding). Lindon Alexander, Lincoln Conway, Blair Gyabaah and Yolanda Ovide all serve as understudies.
The creative team also features set and costume designer by Alex Lowde, lighting designer by Elliot Griggs, sound designer and composer by Max Perryment, video designer by Ravi Deepres, movement director Sarita Piotrowski, voice and dialect coaches Hazel Holder and Eleanor Manners, intimacy coach Asha Jennings-Grant and fight director Kev McCurdy. Prime Isaac is associate director for the production, with casting by Jacob Sparrow.
Tickets are on sale below.