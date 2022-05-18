Jitney at the Old Vic – in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Jitney ahead of its London run at the Old Vic.

Tinuke Craig's production of August Wilson's classic text plays at the central London venue from 9 June. It is set in a condemned taxi rank and follows the lives of Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers in the Pittsburgh Hill District.

Appearing in the cast are Nnabiko Ejimofor (as Shealy), Solomon Israel (as Youngblood), Dayo Koleosho (as Philmore) and Sule Rimi (as Turnbo), Geoff Aymer (as Doub), Leanne Henlon (as Rena), Wil Johnson (as Becker), Leemore Marrett Jr (as Booster) and Tony Marshall (as Fielding). Lindon Alexander, Lincoln Conway, Blair Gyabaah and Yolanda Ovide all serve as understudies.

Wil Johnson (Becker)

© Manuel Harlan

The creative team also features set and costume designer by Alex Lowde, lighting designer by Elliot Griggs, sound designer and composer by Max Perryment, video designer by Ravi Deepres, movement director Sarita Piotrowski, voice and dialect coaches Hazel Holder and Eleanor Manners, intimacy coach Asha Jennings-Grant and fight director Kev McCurdy. Prime Isaac is associate director for the production, with casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Tickets are on sale below.

Geoff Aymer (Doub)

© Manuel Harlan

Leanne Henlon (Rena) and Nnabiko Ejimofor (Shealy)

© Manuel Harlan

Leemore Marrett Jr (Booster)

© Manuel Harlan

Nnabiko Ejimofor (Shealy), Geoff Aymer (Doub) and Tony Marshall (Fielding)

© Manuel Harlan

Prime Isaac (associate director)

© Manuel Harlan

Solomon Israel (Youngblood)

© Manuel Harlan

Sule Rimi (Turnbo)

© Manuel Harlan

Tinuke Craig (director) and Prime Isaac (associate director)

© Manuel Harlan

Tony Marshall (Fielding)

© Manuel Harlan