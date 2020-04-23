Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem to return in 2021

Producer Sonia Friedman has confirmed that Jez Butterworth's smash-hit play Jerusalem will return in 2021.

Tweeting the news today, the play's dates and venues are currently to be confirmed.

Casting and the creative team are also unannounced for the production, which originally premiered at the Royal Court in 2009 before transferring to the Apollo Theatre in the West End the following year.

Butterworth's award-winning play, following a caravan-dwelling vagabond Johnny "Rooster" Byron, returned to the West End in 2011 and was also performed on Broadway. Mark Rylance won Tony and Olivier Awards for his turn as Byron in the original production It was originally directed by Ian Rickson and designed by Ultz.

It is unconfirmed whether Rylance will return for the 2021 run.