Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre concert full casting announced

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The 90-minute run of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's show will have socially distanced audiences and cast members.

Many roles in the production will be shared with different performers taking on different dates. Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the part of Jesus, with Ricardo Afonso and Tyrone Huntley as Judas. They are joined by Maimuna Memon and Anoushka Lucas as Mary, David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as the Soul Singers.

Completing the cast are Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.

The creative team features Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting), Lee Curran (lighting design), Tom Deering (musical supervisor), Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text), Drew McOnie (choreography), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Tom Scutt (design), Timothy Sheader (director), Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director).

The piece begins its run on 14 August.