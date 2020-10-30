Jersey Boys to return to the West End, reopening redesigned Trafalgar Theatre

Jersey Boys will return to the West End next spring.

The jukebox musical will reopen the Trafalgar Theatre, which is a rechristened version of Trafalgar Studios. The space will once more return to a single auditorium configuration. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring the tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", it is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The musical is the true story of the group's rise to fame.

The show, which originally opened 18 March 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre before moving to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014, was formerly the sixth longest running musical in the West End.

The piece will kickstart its run on 14 April 2021, with an opening night on 21 April. The venue will open in compliance with Covid-secure guidelines, including contactless tickets, hand sanitation and face coverings.

Watch a trailer below: