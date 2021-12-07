Jersey Boys releases new West End trailer

The West End production of Jersey Boys has unveiled a brand new trailer.

The London company is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the piece tells the story of Frank Valli and the Four Seasons and stars Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

It features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry".

The show's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, scenic designer Klara Zieglerova, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy and projection designer Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

The musical is currently taking bookings until 1 May 2022 at the refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, with tickets on sale below.



