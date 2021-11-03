Jersey Boys extends West End run

Hit musical Jersey Boys has extended its West End run, with tickets now on sale to summer 2022.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, and based on the life of Frank Valli and the Four Seasons, the show stars Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

It features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry".

It is now booking to 1 May 2022, playing at the refurbished Trafalgar Theatre.

The piece's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.