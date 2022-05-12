Jeremy Jordan to perform a solo concert in the West End

Exclusive: Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan is heading back to the West End this summer!

The Broadway star is set to perform a solo show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where he reprised his role as Clyde Barrow in two sold-out, semi-staged concert productions of Bonnie and Clyde back in January.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live and featuring music direction by Benjamin Rauhala, the evening will include "some of the music Jordan is most loved for performing as well as personal favourites both old and new".

His additional Broadway credits include Newsies, Waitress, American Son, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. He has also starred in the current Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors and in Finding Neverland at the American Repertory Theater. His most notable screen credits include the 2014 film adaptation of The Last Five Years, Supergirl and Smash.

The event will be held on Monday 29 August 2022.



