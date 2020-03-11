Jennifer Saunders opens in Blithe Spirit in the West End: in photos

Blithe Spirit has opened in the West End, with a cast led by Jennifer Saunders.

The production, which first ran at Theatre Royal Bath in June 2019, is directed by Richard Eyre. Noël Coward's comedy tells what happens when Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth are haunted and an eccentric medium comes to stage a seance.

Also appearing in the show are Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Emma Naomi as Elvira, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith. The creative team will feature design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and illusions by Paul Kiev

The piece runs at the Duke of York's Theatre until 11 April.