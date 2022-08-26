Jennifer Butt, original Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables on Broadway, has died aged 64

Jennifer Butt, who originated the role of Madame Thénardier in the Broadway production of Les Misérables died earlier this month at the age of 64.

According to social media posts, Butt had been battling a long illness and was living at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Butt played Madame Thénardier in 1987 at the Imperial Theatre, opposite an original company that also included Colm Wilkinson, Terrence Mann, and Frances Ruffelle, who was by her side when Butt passed away, Ruffelle wrote on Facebook.

Butt also took her performance on the road during one of the many Les Misérables national tours. Prior to that, she had originated the roles of Jellylorum and Griddlebone in the first national tour of Cats.

On Broadway, Butt also appeared in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Women. Other stage credits included productions of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas', Grease, Vanities, and The Robber Bridegroom''.

Born May 17, 1958 in Valparaiso, Indiana, Butt was a graduate of Stephens College.