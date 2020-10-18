Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds is being streamed online this weekend

The filmed production of Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds will be streamed online from Friday night.

The musical is based on the hit novel by HG Wells and Wayne's iconic album, the stadium tour features a l Martian Machine, with fire effects, while Wayne conducts the orchestra for the live show. Kerry Ellis, Ricky Wilson and Marti Pellow star in the musical, which will you can find on YouTube from Friday, or embedded here.

Wayne's album first premiered in 1978, and is now one of the best-selling of all time. A five-hour Audible version of the show has been made featuring with a cast including Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton and Ade Edmondson. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 arena tour of War of the Worlds was postponed and will now tour from March 2022.

While free, the channel is asking audiences to make a donation to support the arts during the pandemic. More seasons of content are to be revealed.

The show is part of The Shows Must Go On! series which will be pressing on with productions being released every Friday evening for 48 hours.