Jean-Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak Show to run at the Roundhouse this summer

Jean-Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak Show will be returning to London this summer.

The hit production, which was seen at the Southbank Centre in 2019, will run at the iconic north London space from 15 July for a season of 52 shows.

Gaultier said: "I'm so thrilled that my Fashion Freak Show will be returning to London to take up residence at the Roundhouse. After a two-year hiatus, I cannot think of a better place to celebrate the return of the show than my favourite city. London is dear to my heart and has always been a constant source of inspiration.

"I have been coming here since my youth and have been greatly influenced by British music, theatre and cinema throughout my career from The Rocky Horror Show through Punk and New Wave – and I keep coming back. I hope that audiences will enjoy the show as much as I did creating it."

Part revue, part fashion show, part choreographed narrative, the show has been updated and reimagined for the Roundhouse to be staged with a catwalk.