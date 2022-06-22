Jason Manford describes being haunted by dead actor in West End dressing room
The incident took place during his run in Sweeney Todd
Ghosts in the West End are no rarity – and now Jason Manford has a story to add to the collection!
Stage star Jason Manford, of Curtains, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Olivier Awards hosting fame, had multiple rendezvous with a spectral presence, as he describes to Danny Robins as part of Robins' podcast. It turns out that the ghost in question is a frequent presence at the venue, following a grisly encounter many decades previously.
Robins is a WhatsOnStage Award winner for his spooky, starry thriller, 2:22 A Ghost Story, which currently runs in the West End.
Watch the full anecdote below:
Hands up who else is going to struggle to sleep tonight?— BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) June 21, 2022
This ghost story from @JasonManford @danny_robins has us TERRIFIED
Loading...
Loading...