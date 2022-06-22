Jason Manford describes being haunted by dead actor in West End dressing room

Ghosts in the West End are no rarity – and now Jason Manford has a story to add to the collection!

Stage star Jason Manford, of Curtains, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Olivier Awards hosting fame, had multiple rendezvous with a spectral presence, as he describes to Danny Robins as part of Robins' podcast. It turns out that the ghost in question is a frequent presence at the venue, following a grisly encounter many decades previously.

Robins is a WhatsOnStage Award winner for his spooky, starry thriller, 2:22 A Ghost Story, which currently runs in the West End.

Watch the full anecdote below: